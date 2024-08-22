Hawaii Fluid Art opens in Noblesville

Hawaii Fluid Art, a new art studio that offers classes in fluid art canvas painting, resin tumbler painting and more, opened Aug. 10 at 13185 Harrell Pkwy. in Noblesville.

According to franchise owners Siân and Oliver Schmidt, a married couple who live in Carmel, the new studio is the first Hawaii Fluid Art franchise in Indiana.

“It was started in Hawaii by a lady called Maya Ratcliff,” Siân said. “She started it out of her garage during COVID as a hobby, but then people got interested, so she moved to a studio space in Hawaii, hence the name.”

The studio offers several art experiences for ages 3 and older. Fluid art, a painting technique that involves pouring liquid acrylic paint onto a canvas and manipulating it into designs, is the primary studio experience. It also offers glass painting, the ability to customize hats with patches and a boutique with merchandise from Hawaii and local artists.

Siân said artistic ability isn’t necessary to enjoy the new art studio’s offerings. With several classes to choose from and walk-ins welcome, people of all ages can find something to create.

“That is the beauty of this art form,” Siân said. “Although there is the standard of fluid art, somebody could have an idea to try, and we enjoy finding something new. It is thrilling to choose your colors, put them on a canvas or cup and never know what the result will be.”

Siân said a goal is to do more community outreach and offer the art as a form of therapy.

“The aim eventually is that we will be able to go out into the community, maybe to a senior living center, or anywhere where art can be therapeutic,” Siân said. “We have had success so far with some walk-ins and bookings, but the weekdays are slower, so we would also like to offer our space to homeschooled students throughout the week eventually.”

Classes for the fluid art experience start at $35 for children and $65 for adults. Prices increase depending on canvas size. Fluid art canvases are left in the studio for drying and can be picked up or shipped within ten business days.

For more, visit noblesville.hawaiifluidart.com.