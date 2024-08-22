Going the distance: Carmel eighth grader aiming to become first 12-year-old to complete 100-mile trail race

As a runner, Gabriel B. Abbott is following in his father’s footsteps. His many, many, many footsteps.

The 12-year-old Clay Middle School student plans to attempt to set a Guinness World Record by becoming the youngest person to complete a 100-mile trail race. He will attempt the feat Sept. 6 at the Run Woodstock Hallucination 100 Mile race in Gregory, Mich.

His father, Gabriel J. Abbott, 47, who has two 100-mile races under his belt, will run alongside him with a GoPro video camera rolling to document the attempt.

Gabriel B. Abbott – whose longest run so far was 41 miles last summer – said he has many reasons to pursue ultra-distance running. The main one?

“If I set a goal on something, I’m gonna do it,” he said. “No matter what, no matter if it takes multiple tries, I’m gonna do it.”

The younger Abbott became interested in distance running while watching his father train for a half-marathon in 2019. Two years later, after completing a cross country program through his elementary school in Kentucky, Gabriel B. Abbott decided he wanted to register for a 13.1-mile half marathon – with only two weeks to train.

“I don’t believe in telling anybody they can’t do something, so I’m like, ‘Let’s sign up and go do it,’” said Gabriel J. Abbott, who ran the race with his son.

The event went well, and after completing another half marathon, Gabriel B. Abbott wanted a bigger challenge. So, he signed up for the Royal Beast 12-Hour Run/Walk/Relay held in June 2023 in New Palestine. Out of 52 participants, he finished in 20th place, completing 40.95 miles (his dad ran 62.4 miles to earn second place). The next youngest competitor was 16 years older.

“It was pretty hard,” Gabriel B. Abbott said. “I wasn’t really used to that much running, so it was pretty hard. But I got through it.”

Gabriel B. Abbott decided approximately a year ago that he wanted to tackle 100 miles and has been training since. He runs daily before school, during cross country practice and after school and goes for longer runs of 14 miles or so on the weekends. Both Abbotts are running close to 100 miles per week to prepare for the race, the elder Abbott said.

Participants will have 30 hours to complete the 100-mile race, Gabriel J. Abbott said, and he expects the winner to be done in 15 to 16 hours. He completed his two runs at that distance in 27 hours and less than 24 hours, he said, and believes his son is on track for a similar pace.

“His conditioning is good enough that he could go under 24 hours, but that’s not the goal,” Gabriel J. Abbott said. “The goal is to finish, but he’s capable of probably running that pace early and seeing where it lands. We’ll probably take off at that sub-24-hour pace and see how soon he gets tired.”

Joining her father and brother at the race will be Giulia Abbott, a junior at Carmel High School. While she won’t be running in the event, she will lead her family’s support crew offering hydration, food, a change of socks or anything else they might need along the way. Typically, her mom, Stephanie Abbott, is in the role, and she will be there helping out, too.

Gabriel J. Abbott said the support crew is crucial in completing ultra-distance events and credits his wife and family with much of his success.

“When I won the Royal Beast race (in 2022), nobody talked about how well I ran,” he said. “They talked about how well I was crewed that race.”

Ultramarathon running is often more mentally than physically challenging, Gabriel J. Abbott said, and in addition to motivating each other by talking smack and comparing achievements both father and son endure mile after mile with a similar philosophy.

“It’s just one foot in front of the other, and you have to remember why you’re there and what the goal was,” Gabriel J. Abbott said. “For me, it’s always down to the quickest way out is to finish. That’s the quickest way to get this over with is to finish this thing, and as long as you’re moving you’re OK.”

Gabriel B. Abbott, who will turn 13 three days after his 100-mile attempt, said he’s most looking forward to the race being over and to “finally have a day of no running.” But, he doesn’t plan to rest for long. If all goes well, he said he’d like to be the youngest runner to complete 200 miles.

Eyeing the ‘world’s toughest foot race’

Gabriel J. Abbott began running as a way to stay in shape after completing his time in the military. His ultimate goal is to compete in the Badwater 135 Ultramarathon, a 135-mile race in California that starts at Death Valley and ends atop Mt. Whitney. To be considered for a spot, he must complete four 100-mile races within three years.

“It advertises itself as the world’s toughest foot race,” he said. “When I found out this race existed, I became obsessed with it. I have to go. I’m going to do that race.”

He moved from Kentucky to Carmel in 2023. His wife, Stephanie Abbott, and four children followed him to Carmel in June after one of his three daughters completed high school. He works as a personal trainer and at a car dealership.

Stephanie Abbott said Carmel has been a great fit for the family.

“One of the nice things about this area is it’s very walkable and bikeable,” she said. “Back home (in Kentucky), that was not the case.”

His son, Gabriel B. Abbott spends much of his time running or attending eighth grade at Clay Middle School, but he also enjoys playing basketball and working for Rosie’s Riblets at the Carmel Farmers’ Market and walking neighbors’ dogs.