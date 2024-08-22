Arts Commission invests in Zionsville Cultural District

The Zionsville Cultural District is the recipient of grant funding from the Indiana Arts Commission through its Arts Organization Support grant program, marking the first time the district has earned grant funding from the IAC. The $5,339 grant is an important milestone for the organization.

“We are proud to receive the Arts Commission’s recognition and support, and we thank Gov. Holcomb, State Sen. J.D. Ford, (State) Rep. Becky Cash and all Indiana legislators for their support for arts funding,” ZCD President Steven Mundy stated. “This grant will help ZCD maintain its operations so we can continue to provide engaging public art installations and free performing arts programming to residents and visitors alike.”

Established in 2013, the Zionsville Cultural District was designed to enrich the lives of residents and visitors by promoting and celebrating Zionsville’s arts, history and culture. The volunteer board of directors oversees ZCD’s signature projects, including the summer concert series and its public art program which commissioned installations such as the Abraham Lincoln mural and the new “Dahlias and Smiles” mural on Main Street.

“Art and creativity foster connection and cohesion, support the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive and help build the kinds of communities where people want to live, work, play, study, and stay,” stated Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “In every corner of the Hoosier state, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that positively impacts the cultural, economic, and educational climate of Indiana. It is a privilege to support the organizations building stronger Indiana communities through arts and creativity.”

The Zionsville Cultural District is one of 338 organizations in 77 Indiana counties that received funding through IAC’s programs this year. Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Learn more about Zionsville Cultural District at zvillecd.org.