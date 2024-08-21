Geist Park bridge installation set

The Bell Ford Bridge will move to its permanent home at Geist Park in Fishers Sept. 5 and 6, with a final completion date set for spring 2025.

The historic covered bridge has been under construction this summer next to the Fishers AgriPark parking lot, less than a quarter mile away from Geist Park. Contractors have been assembling the bridge from original restored wood beams and metal components brought to Hamilton County about six years ago.

When the bridge is moved to Geist Park, Florida Road will be closed from 113th Street to Martha Street. Local access to properties within the impacted area will be provided, according to a news release from Hamilton County.

The Bell Ford Bridge, built in 1869, is originally from Seymour, Indiana, in Jackson County. There, it allowed people to cross the White River for about 100 years until it was deemed unsafe. A windstorm destroyed half of the structure and the other half fell into the White River in 2006

Its pieces were retrieved from the river and stored until 2018, when Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt and Hamilton County Parks and Recreation collaborated with Jackson County Commissioners to acquire the bridge.

Six years later, it will finally be installed at Geist Park and used as a pedestrian walkway and bike path, completing the Geist Greenway Trail.

“Bringing the Bell Ford Bridge to Geist Park is a tremendous achievement made possible by the efforts of many partners,’ Hamilton County Parks Director Chris Stice said. “We are excited to see this historic structure become a new landmark that the community can enjoy for years to come.”

The project cost approximately $7.5 million, with nearly $3 million from federal funding.