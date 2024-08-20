Humane Society to hold 10th annual ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

From noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 24, the Humane Society for Hamilton County at 10501 Hague Rd. in Fishers will take part in the 10th annual Clear the Shelters adoption event. The shelter has more than 600 animals in its care who need rescuing.

Most adoptions cost $10 in celebration of Clear the Shelters’ 10th anniversary. All adoptions include a free one-month supply of preventatives, spay-neuter, microchip, one round of age-appropriate vaccinations/deworming, a wellness exam at a participating veterinarian and a starter bag of food. Additionally, the first 50 attendees will receive a free goodie bag.

“There is a lot at stake Aug. 24. In addition to our shelter operating over capacity for nearly two years, our length of stay has skyrocketed, and every day these animals wait is a day too long,” stated Lily Darling, community engagement manager for HSHC. “Just because we don’t give up on these animals doesn’t mean they don’t give up on themselves. We urgently need the community to step up and give these deserving pets loving homes. Time is running out and they can’t afford to wait any longer.”

Adoption guidelines for Aug. 24:

If you have a dog(s), bring them with you to meet an adoptable dog.

Everyone in the household must meet with the animal.

If you rent or lease, bring your pet policy.

Must present a government-issued ID.

Those interested in adopting or fostering a cat or dog can fill out an application in advance at hshcadoptions.com.