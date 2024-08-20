Fishers noise ordinance amendment proposed

A proposed amendment to reduce the decibel levels allowed in most cases within the City of Fishers is moving forward after the Fishers City Council approved a first reading of the measure Aug. 19.

The maximum allowed decibel level currently is 90, which Mayor Scott Fadness said was established in the Geist Reservoir area to minimize noise traveling across the water. Since then, the city has grown and many mixed-use developments have been built, placing bars and restaurants right next to residential apartments and condominiums.

The proposal calls for reducing the allowed maximum decibel level to 70. There would be some exceptions. Up to 80 decibels would be allowed on some holidays, such as Memorial Day and New Year’s Eve; and city-sponsored functions, such as Nickel Plate District Amphitheater concerts, would not be covered by the ordinance.

Fishers Police Department Assistant Chief Mike Taylor told the council that there have been ongoing issues and complaints about noise generated by commercial properties near homes, specifically related to music and crowds.

“We did some looking at some other area municipal noise ordinances and found some language that we think would help us with the growth we’ve experienced here and try and make some adjustments that can help our citizens out on the resident side, but also (help) businesses continue to thrive, as well,” he said.

Fadness noted that the language will be reviewed as the amendment goes through the approval process, to make sure the business community can provide input.

FPD Chief Ed Gebhart said business owners were told that a change was likely.

“As we put this in motion, we’ll go back out into the community,” he said. “We’ll meet with those particular businesses that will be affected and residents as well.”

In other matters, the council unanimously approved an amendment to establish parallel parking regulations with related fines. City Attorney Lindsey Bennett said the city didn’t have a fine specifically related to parallel parking, so anyone who parked poorly would receive a $180 ticket. The amendment created a $20 ticket for bad parallel parking.

Before the vote, Councilor Todd Zimmerman recalled how he parallel parked as a teenager.

“I had a Toyota Tercel — little small car — and we’d pile in my friends to go to basketball practice,” he said. “My parallel park was, we all got out and picked up my car and put it in the spot. True story.”

The council postponed action on a citywide waste removal contract until its next regular meeting. Three contractors submitted bids to provide citywide trash and recycling for the City of Fishers and city officials have recommended a 10-year contract with Republic Services.

The council also postponed a vote on a proposed Meijer at Southeastern Parkway and Cyntheanne Road.

The next regular Fishers City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Fishers Municipal Center theater, 1 Municipal Drive. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/@CityofFishers/streams.