Blueprint for Improvement: Open concept overhaul in Carmel

You had us at open concept! Our team was thrilled to help our clients reimagine their east Carmel home’s first floor. We transformed a dated layout into a modern, functional space that balances aesthetics and practicality. By removing walls and reworking the floorplan, a spacious open-concept kitchen and dining area were created — now ideal for entertaining both family and guests.
- The former kitchen and dining room spaces were combined to create a new, larger kitchen that serves as the heart of the home.
- An under-utilized formal living room evolved into the new dining room, improving flow and expanding gathering space.
- The new island is the perfect combination of form and function–increasing prep and convening space, while also defining the kitchen and dining areas.
- Rich wood tones on the new flooring and windows add a warm contrast to the cool hues of the cabinets, pendant lights, and polished chrome hardware.