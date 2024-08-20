Blueprint for Improvement: Open concept overhaul in Carmel

You had us at open concept! Our team was thrilled to help our clients reimagine their east Carmel home’s first floor. We transformed a dated layout into a modern, functional space that balances aesthetics and practicality. By removing walls and reworking the floorplan, a spacious open-concept kitchen and dining area were created — now ideal for entertaining both family and guests.

The former kitchen and dining room spaces were combined to create a new, larger kitchen that serves as the heart of the home.

An under-utilized formal living room evolved into the new dining room, improving flow and expanding gathering space.

The new island is the perfect combination of form and function–increasing prep and convening space, while also defining the kitchen and dining areas.