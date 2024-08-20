All Things Carmel specialty store on Main Street closes 

All Things Carmel, a specialty store operated by a nonprofit in the Carmel Arts & Design District, closed Aug. 20.

Managed by Promote Carmel, Inc., a nonprofit started by former Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard in 2020, the store has been supported by revenues budgeted in the city’s general fund, which is funded by property tax and income tax.

A recent analysis of the store’s finances showed that because of obligations made by the previous administration, an additional $100,000 would be required this year to fund the nonprofit beyond the $200,000 subsidy in Brainard’s last budget. Upon discussion with the Promote Carmel board, the city decided to redirect the funds granted to the nonprofit to other key priorities.

“Because of inflation and a higher cost of living, Carmel taxpayers have had to tighten their belts. It is my responsibility to do the same with our city budget,” Mayor Sue Finkam stated in a press release. “Although the program has been a vibrant addition to the Carmel Arts & Design District, today’s financial climate requires us to prioritize important expenditures such as police and fire staffing and road maintenance.”

The Promote Carmel board notified employees of the decision Aug. 20.

“The store was a labor of love for many individuals,” stated Tim Griffin, board chair of Promote Carmel. “The leadership of the Promote Carmel, Inc. and the City of Carmel thank them for their support.”

*Source: City of Carmel