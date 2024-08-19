Westfield Washington Schools receives construction updates

Progress continues on Westfield Washington Schools’ latest construction projects, part of the district’s “Destination Westfield” long-term strategic plan for expansion to address growth.

Jonathan Haggarty, executive vice president of Meyer Najem Construction, provided the board of education with updates on construction projects at the district’s new transportation center and events center in July.

Located along Ind. 32 west of Little Eagle Creek, the new transportation center will include parking for 250 buses, driver training stations, six mechanic bays, meeting space and expanded break areas. The center is anticipated for completion in June 2025.

Since the groundbreaking on the $52.5 million facility in April, fencing and grading have been completed, as well as construction of the building pad and installation of site utilities. Haggarty said 3D modeling of mechanical, electrical and plumbing also is complete.

As of July 1, Meyer Najem has only had to tap into $12,540 of the $1.16 million contingency fund allocation. Those funds were used for tree removal along Ind. 32.

“It’s been very favorable. We’ve only used 1 percent of that so far, it’s only been one change,” Haggarty said.

Crews are working this month on storm pipe installation, foundation work, masonry work and drilling of geothermal wells. Crews are also awaiting steel delivery to begin installation.

Representatives from Meyer Najem will come to the board with the next transportation center update in September.

Haggarty said the events center, now officially dubbed Shamrock Station, will go to bid this month. Shamrock Station is the renovation of the old Westfield Washington Public Library, to provide event programming space, a culinary arts space and educational space for life skills programming.

“We will be targeting coming to you in the September board meeting for approval of those contracts and start work immediately,” he said. “This is a slightly delayed timeline based on some rework of budgets and design from when we were four or five months ago. Our intent is still to get this open by the (start of the) 2025-26 school year.”

Learn more about Westfield Washington Schools construction projects at wws.k12.in.us/about-us/destination-westfield-24.