Free sunscreen dispensers installed in Carmel parks

Visitors to Central Park and Inlow Park now have access to free sunscreen, thanks to a partnership between Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation, the City of Carmel, sponsor Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group and nonprofit Impact Melanoma.

Officials gathered at Westermeier Commons in Central Park Aug. 16 to celebrate the installation of the sunscreen dispenser on the east side of the splash pad. Eventually, CCPR plans to install the devices in every Carmel park.

Dr. Anita Joshi, a pediatrician and member of the Carmel City Council who helped facilitate the project, said melanoma is among the most diagnosed cancers for people aged 15 to 29. The risk of developing the disease increases over the years with consistent sun exposure, she said.

“For me, it’s very important that we start something like this with these very young kids running around here today and make sure they’re always aware of how important it is to put the sunscreen on and the parents have access to it,” Joshi said. “We’re all well-meaning parents, but sometimes we forget sunscreen at home. Sometimes, we just forget to reapply it.”

The idea to install the dispensers in local parks came from Umayr Shaikh, a medical student at Georgetown University who grew up in Carmel and wants to return and practice in the area after becoming a doctor.

“One of the things that really caught my interest about dermatology is how the rates of melanoma and skin cancer are going up every single year, yet one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent it is wearing sunscreen on a regular basis,” said Shaikh, a 2017 Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School graduate. “It’s something that helps people both in the short term but also long term with their health. As a public health professional, there’s really no better thing you could want for your community other than to keep them safe and protected.”