Fishers Blues Fest headliners follow fathers’ footsteps

Bernard Allison was always taught not to copy other performers’ styles.

“Every song I do is my own spin,” Allison said. “My dad always said if you are going to do somebody’s music, you have to do it how you do it, not how it’s been done before. I’ve stuck to that strategy.”

Allison’s love for blues, however, did come from his late father, Chicago blues legend Luther Allison, who died at 58 in 1997.

Allison is the Sept. 1 headliner at the two-day 12th annual Fishers Blues Fest at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. Shemekia Copeland, whose late father also was a blues performer, is the Aug. 31 headliner for the free festival. The hours are 4 to 10 p.m. each day.

Allison, 58, performed on one of his father’s live albums at age 13 and later toured as a member of his father’s band.

“This whole year is based on ‘Luther’s Boots’ and my previously recorded songs with my father,” Allison said. “Our set is combined with my last albums, pretty much all original songs. I do one cover, but pretty much Allison material.”

“Luther’s Blues,” which has 20 songs, was released earlier this year.

Allison was his father’s band leader for nearly three years.

“I just pick and choose which (songs) suit me,” he said. “I look for certain songs that I felt were overlooked as opposed to ones that everyone knows. We’re excited to have a blues party and meet some old fans and some new fans.”

This is the 30th anniversary of Ruf Records, the label for Allison and his father.

Prior to his Fishers appearance, Allison performed several concerts in Europe. He will return for a five-week tour of France starting in September.

“In the U.S., we’re mostly performing in the festival period between European tours,” he said. “There’s tons of clubs but over the years I’ve done them all. We don’t drive anywhere. We fly everywhere.”

Like Allison, Copeland’s devotion to blues came from her father.

“My father was a great blues musician named Johnny Copeland, so I grew up with it,” she said.

Copeland, who lives in California, grew up in New York City and then spent 20 years in Chicago. Her songs often address social issues.

“I feel if you are going to make music, you should make good music that is good for the heart,” she said.

Copeland has enjoyed a variety of music since she was a child.

“Blues, gospel, soul, just American-roots music,” she said.

Copeland is releasing a new album, “Blame It On Eve,” Aug. 30. She will play some of that new music at the Blues Fest.

“Summer is always busy with the festivals,” she said. “We’re all running around. I travel year-round, but this is the busiest time. It’s a good time to see everyone at festivals, otherwise we’re missing each other. When you play at a big festival, you get to run into people you love.”

Copeland has five Grammy nominations for Best Contemporary Blues Album. She has been named Contemporary Blues Artist of the Year seven times.

Two songs she said she always must perform for her fans are “Ghetto Child” and “It’s 2 A.M.”

Copeland hosts a SiriusXM satellite radio show called “B.B. King’s Bluesville.”

Other announced Aug. 31 performers are Philip Michael Scales and Skelton & Rice. Other Sept. 1 performers are Johnathan Ellison and Buffalo Nichols.

For more, npdamp.com.