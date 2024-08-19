Festive occasion: Annual event benefits local children’s therapy nonprofit

When Noblesville resident Brandon Cass helped plan a backyard party for his co-worker in 2019, he never imagined it would grow into Mudsock Fest, an overnight, ticketed fundraiser with cornhole tournaments, a 50/50 raffle, a fishing tournament, live music and more.

The fifth annual Mudsock Fest was held Aug. 9-10 at Mystic Waters Campground in Pendleton. All proceeds benefit the Children’s TherAplay Foundation, a nonprofit pediatric outpatient clinic at 9919 Towne Rd. in Carmel.

This year’s event raised $7,000 for the Children’s TherAplay Foundation, which serves children with disabilities. The organization provides physical, occupational and speech therapies on horseback through hippotherapy treatment. Donations are continuing to come in on the Mudsock website and will be accepted until the end of the month.

The idea for Mudsock Fest materialized when Cass’ co-worker won a contest for a concert in her backyard in Fishers with American country pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson as the entertainer. Cass said the name Mudsock comes from Fishers being known as the Mudsock area.

“Jenna, my co-worker who won the contest, is an occupational therapist, and her son was born with disabilities,” Cass said. “All of his ‘firsts,’ like his first words, the first time he rolled over, his first steps, everything was at TherAplay. So, when we had the idea to expand this party, she suggested donating (all proceeds) to them. Since Mudsock started, we’ve always donated to TherAplay.”

Derek Declan, a Mudsock volunteer, said TherAplay provides services for children with a range of disabilities.

“So, you might have someone with spina bifida, cerebral palsy or even Down syndrome, and they will be able to cater to them with the use of the horses,” Declan said. “They provide these services to all types of kids in central Indiana, and it is actually the largest hippotherapy center in the United States. We’re fortunate to have it right in our backyard.”

Since starting Mudsock Fest, Cass has used proceeds to participate in TherAplay’s sponsorships.

“One year, we had enough money to be co-sponsors of a horse (for TherAplay),” Cass said. “You can also sponsor a stall for the horse, which goes to their care. We had enough money last year to almost sponsor half a horse, and Mudsock also has a sponsored stall there.”

What started as a small party on private property quickly expanded over the last few years. Cass said the third year of the party was the first event that was open to the public.

“We thought we should build on it. (Jenna) had 7 acres and a beautiful backyard, but then when we got into selling tickets and advertising, it got too big for that,” Cass said. “Tickets are more like a suggested donation amount. This year, they were $50, but we would rather have a $20 or $30 donation than for the person not to come. We are very flexible and just looking for a way for good people to have a good time for a great cause.”

The event relocated to the campground last year, and Cass, a physical therapy assistant, said approximately 250 guests attended this year, with attendees traveling from out of state to camp for the night.

“This year (was) great,” Cass said. “I would say we were just as full Friday night as we were last year on Saturday. And for a first night, that’s good. A ton of people came up that weren’t camping, but they just came for the day. They have everything we need at Mystic Waters. They have swimming, bathrooms, a place for bands, cabins to camp in and more. So, it’s just perfect.”

Cass has continued reaching out to local bands across Hamilton and surrounding counties over the years. Kelley Isenhower, Michael Cluff, Feeling Minnesota and The Why Store performed at the event this year.

Declan said moving to a bigger venue has made it easier for people to enjoy live entertainment.

“I think one thing about being at Mystic Waters, and something that has evolved over the last two years, is that not only do we want to focus on providing the funds for TherAplay, but it’s also a unique opportunity to showcase some local bands,” Declan said. “Brandon’s done a really good job of going out and sourcing local bands and giving them the opportunity to come out and play, which has been really enjoyable for everyone as well.”

Cass said the event became his pet project.

“The event is my little baby. It’s just something to do to keep me out of trouble,” Cass said. “I love music. I’ve always loved music. I became a therapist for a reason, which is to help people. So, anything that gives me the opportunity to do that is worth it.”

Cass said he would love to see the event continue to grow.

“I think (Mystic Waters) is perfect right now, but I would love to see us outgrow it,” Cass said. “It would be unbelievable if we got to that point. We’re adding stuff every year. This year, we added a breakfast and a snow cone truck. This event started in a backyard. So, it’s like seeing your baby grow and grow.”

For more, visit mudsockfest.com.

Children’s TherAplay Foundation

The Children’s TherAplay Foundation in Carmel became a nonprofit in 2001.

Through hippotherapy, physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech and language pathologists use a horse’s movement, rhythm and repetition as a treatment strategy to help patients achieve therapeutic goals.

Katie Stratman, Children’s TherAplay Foundation’s development manager, said Mudsock Fest has provided “valuable support.”

“Each year, this music festival grows and delivers more fun, more music and more support of our organization’s mission,” Stratman said. “Money raised through Mudsock Fest goes toward funding a therapy horse for the year. For the past three years, Mudsock Fest has funded therapy horse Luna. Luna joined TherAplay in 2022 and is a great horse for our kids who need a larger horse with medium to high movement for their sessions. She is steady, attentive and reliable, which is just what our kiddos need.

“We are immensely thankful to Brandon Cass and the Mudsock Fest organizing committee for putting together such a wonderful event that helps us (and Luna) continue our mission.”

For more, visit childrenstheraplay.org.