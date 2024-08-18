Olympic success boosts interest in Carmel Swim Club

By Ken Severson

The Carmel Swim Club had already built quite a record of success, but with three of its athletes competing in the Paris Olympics this summer, interest in the organization is on the rise.

That’s led CSC to conduct additional swim evaluations, inviting aspiring swimmers to join a supportive and competitive environment.

“We are seeing a definite increase with more than 100 kids signed up for evaluations on July 22,” said CSC Director of Business Development Maggie Mestrich, noting that CSC added a second evaluation session this month. “We have never had that many people sign up before.”

Mestrich, a Carmel resident and former competitive swimmer, has seen an increased interest within her own family, as well. She said her 9-year-old son Leo, whose primary sport is soccer, was inspired to focus more on swimming after watching CSC athlete and Carmel High School graduate Aaron Shackell make the Olympic team during the swim trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mestrich, who also has experience as a CSC coach, said the club provides benefits to the community beyond providing an outlet for swimming.

“Something that’s really important to us as an organization is to make sure that as many of our community members can be water safe as possible,” Mestrich said. “Swimming is the only sport that can save your life. Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce a child’s risk of drowning by 88 percent. We have a two-fold goal, number one, we want to create swimmers who are safe around the water, but number two, if a child loves their swim lesson experience, we have a place for them to continue on in the sport and compete.”

The club offers programs for all ages and ability levels. Learn more at carmelswimacademy.org.