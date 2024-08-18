Cheers: Barkeep Vodka hits market

Craig Huse is convinced Barkeep Vodka will be popular with vodka drinkers.

“In my 35 years in the hospitality industry, I’ve had the privilege of sampling nearly every premium vodka on the market,” said Huse, CEO of Huse Culinary who also is one of four partners in Barkeep Vodka. “Yet nothing compares to the purity and smoothness of Barkeep Vodka, crafted using True Essence Foods’ patented compression filtering process. This groundbreaking technology has set a new standard for vodka and is poised to revolutionize the spirits industry as a whole. We are thrilled to pioneer this transformation with Barkeep Vodka, delivering the cleanest-tasting vodka experience to Hoosiers.”

Huse Culinary operates several Indianapolis-area restaurants, including St. Elmo Steak House, 1933 Lounge and HC Tavern + Kitchen. True Essence is based in Indianapolis.

“True Essence Foods Flavor Balancing equipment is a proprietary, nonadditive mechanical filtration system that uses controlled pressure to eliminate off-flavors, resulting in a cleaner, balanced, more consistent tasting spirit without additives or preservatives,” said Matt Rubin, CEO of True Essence.

The product is available at most package liquor stores and is expected to be available soon at major grocery stores. Along with Huse Culinary restaurants, Barkeep Vodka is available at other area restaurants.

“When creating the brand, we focused on ensuring our price to consumers was a strategic advantage for Barkeep,” said Bryn Jones, vice president of marketing and a partner. “We were very confident we had the cleanest-tasting vodka ever produced, but we also wanted to be the most competitively priced ultra-premium vodka on the shelf. We accomplished that by distilling locally with Indiana corn, streamlining our facility for efficiency, and although we developed upscale packaging for Barkeep Vodka, we engineered it to be minimalistic and cost-effective.”

Jones said processing all processing of the 86-proof vodka, including pressure filtering, bottling, packaging, all happens in the company’s facility on the south side of Indianapolis.

Along with Jones and Craig Huse, the other partners are Jamie Blake and Chris Clifford. All live in the Indianapolis area.

“We feel this is an important fact when zero of the top 10 best-selling vodkas in Indiana are both owned and operated in the Midwest,” Jones said.

For more, visit barkeepvodka.com.