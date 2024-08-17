Conner Prairie to host Parkinson’s Foundation ‘Moving Day’

By Jennifer A. Haire

The Parkinson’s Foundation Midwest chapter’s national Moving Day event will take place at Conner Prairie in Fishers this year, marking the first Moving Day walk in the greater Indianapolis area.

The Sept. 21 fundraising event is an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s disease to get moving along with a supportive community, said Lori Prokash, a volunteer and planning committee member for the Parkinson’s Foundation Midwest chapter.

“Moving is one of the key parts of living with Parkinson’s,” she said. “Exercise is so important as part of your treatment plan.”

Seven years ago, Prokash’s father, now 77, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“I just really wanted to understand more about the disease, what we could expect, what could be coming down the road, just to educate myself,” she said. “So, I think for individuals that themselves have Parkinson’s, or they have someone that they love that has Parkinson’s, really educating yourself and bringing awareness to the disease itself is important.”

Anyone affected by Parkinson’s disease is encouraged to attend Moving Day. Activities are from 9 to 11 a.m. and include exercise demonstrations; remarks from community members living with the disease; information about resources; available support through the Parkinson’s Foundation; and opportunities to connect with local vendors, such as Rock Steady Boxing, that encourage the movement mission.

Participants can choose between a 1.5- to 2-mile route or a quarter-mile short walk, with teams or as individuals.

“It’s really to get people moving,” Prokash said. “We have movement demos. People that specialize in physical therapy and working with people with Parkinson’s come out and do some demonstrations.”

Additionally, Hamilton Southeastern High School’s Unified dance team will attend to cheer on the walkers, Prokash said, and the Indiana Fever’ team mascot Freddie Fever is expected to make an appearance.

Moving Day participants get free access to Conner Prairie for the day.

The Parkinson’s Foundation is a national nonprofit with a mission to make life better for people living with Parkinson’s. Funds raised through the Moving Day event support the Midwest chapter, and the goal is to raise $50,000.

“(Participating is) a show of support for people that you may know or that you care about that have the disease,” Prokash said. “It’s also a way to get educated on what to expect.”

The Midwest chapter serves the Parkinson’s Community throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 70,250 people with the disease live in those states.

Moving Day walks have been held across the nation since 2011.

For more, visit movingdaywalk.org/event/moving-day-indianapolis.