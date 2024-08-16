Funds available from Advancing Westfield Foundation

Applications are open for grant funding from Advancing Westfield Foundation — a new foundation established to serve as a conduit for Mayor Scott Willis’ initiatives. The foundation will channel funds raised at the Mayor’s Grand Gala to local nonprofits.

The mission of the Advancing Westfield Foundation, which has applied for 501c(3) nonprofit status, is to support the efforts of nonprofit partnerships to ensure sustainable support for a wide range of vital services for our youth, adults, seniors, veterans and disabled community members in Westfield.

The foundation has nine community members with voting privileges and one nonvoting city representative. Community members represent various corporate, nonprofit, and community partners. Members are Pete Emigh, Carrie Cason, Michelle Leonard McConnell, Allison Van Natta, Eric Douthit, Mitch Frazier, Brian Tomamichel, Danyele Easterhaus and Tonya Harvey. The non-voting city representative is Westfield Chief of Staff Danielle Carey-Tolan.

Applications for grant funding are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 30. Applications will only be accepted from 501c(3) accredited organizations that operate in and/or serve the Westfield community. The maximum grant request per organization is $25,000.

Organizations can apply online at cityofwestfield.formstack.com/forms/advancing_westfield.

Grant recipients will be notified by Sept. 17.

The inaugural Mayor’s Grand Gala is Oct. 5 at Grand Park Sports Campus. Learn more at westfieldgrandgala.com.

