Courtyard by Marriott eyes summer 2026 opening in Carmel

By Samantha Kupiainen

A Courtyard by Marriott hotel is preparing to open in the summer of 2026 in Carmel at 13285 Illinois St.

The 102-room hotel will include an indoor pool, 4,000 square feet of meeting space and a fitness center. It is expected to employ 30 to 40 people.

Hotel owners Sam Patel and Jim Jacob, who operate as Saamrajya LLC, are spearheading the project.

“This is not our first hotel,” Patel said. “We have several hotels throughout Indiana, Michigan and Illinois.”

Plans for the hotel began before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but progress slowed until the global crisis eased.