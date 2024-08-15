New Magistrate sworn in

Magistrate Aaron “A.J.” Johnson was honored with a robing ceremony Aug. 1 at the Hamilton County Government & Judicial Center in Noblesville. Hamilton County now has five magistrate judges who work alongside its eight elected judges.

According to Hamilton County Communications Director Tammy Sander, Johnson was recently hired by the county’s eight elected judges. He fills the seat of Valorie Hahn, who recently became the county’s new juvenile magistrate.

“Becoming a judge has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Johnson stated. “I’m completely elated. I’m raising my family in Hamilton County, so I’m honored to also now be serving my community.”

Sander said Johnson grew up in Gary with a family of 12 children.

“I grew up helping my parents resolve disputes. It’s a skill set I’ve been working on my whole life. So, I like to think I’m open-minded and open to hearing different opinions,” Johnson stated.

Prior to his new role, Sander said Johnson worked as General Counsel at the Indiana Supreme Court, where he provided legal services to the Supreme Court staff. He also spent six years as trial counsel for the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, where he evaluated and investigated complaints of attorney misconduct. Johnson received both his undergraduate and law degrees from Indiana University Bloomington.

“Aaron will be a spectacular addition to the judiciary of Hamilton County,” stated Superior Court Judge Jonathan Brown. “He has a unique background with a wide array of experience, from employment law, landlord-tenant matters, contract law and criminal law. That will enable him to hit the ground running and serve the citizens well. I’m looking forward to working alongside him.”

Johnson began his role Aug. 5.