New Fishers Event Center to host Mudsock game

The annual Mudsock rivalry basketball boys and girls varsity games between Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high schools will be Dec. 20 at the new Fishers Event Center, which is scheduled to open in November.

The matchups between the Fishers High School Tigers and the Hamilton Southeastern Royals have been played every year since the 2006-07 school year, when Fishers High School opened. HSE girls lead the series 11-6 and HSE boys lead 10-7.

“The rivalry between Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern is the highlight of the sports season,” FHS Athletic Director Jim Brown stated in a news release. “Every year, the highly anticipated matchup draws a large crowd, creating a vibrant and competitive atmosphere at the venue. Bringing Fishers and Southeastern basketball to the new Fishers Event Center is generating excitement throughout the community.”

Hamilton Southeastern Athletic Director Jim Self agreed that it’s exciting to play the annual game at the new center.

“A Friday night prime-time girls and boys basketball doubleheader between the Royals and the Tigers right before the holiday season in a facility that can accommodate over 7,000 fans is going to be awesome,” he stated. “What a tremendous opportunity for our athletes, coaches, fans and the Fishers community.”

Fishers Event Center General Manager Mitch List stated that the Mudsock game is a “legendary” addition to the center’s series of opening events this fall.

“We are excited to be the new home court for this widely anticipated tradition,” he stated. “This is just the beginning of many unforgettable events to come.”

Tickets are on sale for the Dec. 20 event, with a 6 p.m. girls game and 8 p.m. boys game, according to the news release. For more, visit FishersEventCenter.com.