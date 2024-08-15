Lawrence plans Community Safety Day

The City of Lawrence’s annual Community Safety Day is returning, with safety demonstrations, information booths and a special “suit up” challenge featuring police and fire department personnel.

Community Safety Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Fire Station 40, 9530 E. 59th St. in Lawrence.

“Community Safety Day, which is free and open to the public, is an opportunity for residents from Lawrence and beyond to see up-close demonstrations of some of the state-of-the-art technology used by the city’s first responders to safeguard the community’s health and safety,” a news release from the city stated.

Among the demonstrations scheduled is the IU Health Mobile Stroke Unit, which will share how the unit saves lives, along with information about stroke prevention and treatment.

“When someone’s having a stroke, every second matters,” the news release stated. “In 2021, the Journal of American Medicine reported that patients with acute stroke symptoms who receive treatment from a mobile stroke unit have significantly less disability 90 days later than patients who receive standard EMS treatment.”

Members of the Lawrence Police Department will demonstrate the safe and effective deployment of Tasers on volunteers from the Lawrence Fire Department, according to the news release, and both departments will face off in the first Community Safety Day “Suit Up” Challenge, starting at 1 p.m.

“Members of LPD’s S.W.A.T. unit will compete with Lawrence firefighters to see who can ‘suit up’ and be ready to respond to an emergency the fastest,” the news release stated. “Attendees may be surprised to see just how much equipment our brave first responders have to wear when they get the call to roll out.”

Other event offerings include a bike safety course for all ages to practice their skills, a limited supply of free bike helmets courtesy of the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority, drones and a demonstration from PHI Air Medical Helicopter, a medical transport company.

The event will include a live DJ, food trucks and booths from approximately 50 organizations and agencies, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, local churches and public health professionals.