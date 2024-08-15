Dementia experts on panel for Aug. 29 event

Applegate & Dillman Elder Law will host a panel of dementia experts Aug. 29 at Ritz Charles in Carmel. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon, and the panel discussion will run from noon to 2 p.m. Key discussion points and insights include tips for communicating and having difficult discussions; how cognitive decline affects someone’s financial, legal and physical well-being; and connecting with local resources and support for families and caregivers. Lisa Dillman, JD, the owner of Applegate& Dillman, will moderate the panel, which includes experts on brain function, Alzheimer’s disease, memory and geriatrics. More information is available at 317.492.9569 or at www.applegate-dillman.com/events.