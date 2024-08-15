Carmel’s Prather recalled as dedicated public servant

Bruce Oldham’s description of Terry Prather is echoed by many community leaders.

“He truly was the embodiment of a public servant,” said Oldham, Hamilton County Parks and Recreation deputy director.

Prather, a Carmel High School graduate who lived most of his life in Carmel, died July 11 at age 80 at Brownsburg Meadows. A Celebration of Life is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at Coxhall Mansion in Carmel. A Masonic service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

Prather is survived by his wife, Donna Jo Briggs Prather, and two daughters, Andrea Prather Peoples and Kim Cockrill.

“Dad left a sizable footprint across Carmel and Hamilton County,” Peoples said. “His leadership, community service, generosity and kindness are some of the qualities I learned from him early on and loved most about him. He had a big heart of gold and wanted the best for everyone.”

Prather, a Vietnam War veteran and a longtime insurance agent, was a strong advocate of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Carmel Dads’ Club, Carmel Clay Historical Society and Carmel Fire Buffs Museum.

Prather was on the Hamilton County Parks board for 35 years, including a stint as president.

“He was a great public servant on that parks board and contributed many weeks, hours and years of dedication to building the Hamilton County Parks department for the people of Hamilton County,” Parks Director Chris Stice said. “He was an amazing leader for our community, a great networker to get things done and a great person and a mentor to me.”

To honor Prather, the River Road Park was renamed Prather Park in 2023.

Carmel Dads’ Club President Jack Beery said Prather had a huge impact on the organization. Prather, who was a longtime head coach and commissioner for the Carmel Pups football team, always had his players prepared for competition, Beery said.

“He put in a great deal of time and effort to make sure kids got better and had fun doing it. He helped a lot of kids over the years on and off the field,” he said.

Beery said Prather worked closely with then-CHS coach Jim Belden to make sure kids were being taught proper technique and schemes that the high school teams were utilizing.

Prather was CDC president from 1976-78.

“Terry had many ways he supported CDC, which included cutting the grass at Wodock Fields and running CDC concession stand,” Beery said. “He took great pride in that facility.”

Prather later helped start the Carmel Alumni Football Club.

Carmel Clay Historical Society Executive Director Debbie Gangstad said Prather supported her organization by volunteering in the Monon Depot to share his love of model trains as well as generously sponsoring CCHS events.

“He was a true-blue Greyhound,” Gangstad said.

Carmel Fire Department Chief David Haboush said Prather was a strong supporter of local firefighters along with the Carmel Fire Buffs Museum.

“He loved the fire service and was an honorary chief of the CFD,” Haboush said.

Fire Buffs Museum President Jim Martin, a former Carmel firefighter and assistant fire chief, said Prather was always willing to volunteer. Martin started the museum in 1989.