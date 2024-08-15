Actor returns as Jerry Lee Lewis in ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

For Brian Michael Henry, performing in “Million Dollar Quartet” expanded his musical horizons.

“I love rock ‘n’ roll music, and I love getting to be able to play with a real band onstage,” he said. “The first time I played with a band was in this show, and I’ve done it in many different situations since, but ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ taught me how to play with other musicians.”

Henry reprises his role as Jerry Lee Lewis in Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Million Dollar Quartet” Aug. 29 to Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis venue. Henry played Lewis in the 2018 production at Beef & Boards.

The musical recounts an event on Dec. 4, 1956, when a twist of fate brought Lewis, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash together at Sun Records in Memphis, Tenn., for a legendary jam session.

“There’s a new challenge every time I do it,” Henry said. “Sometimes, it’s the physicality. I’ll need to really stretch for the piano jumps and playing backwards. It’s also a lot of energy to keep up over the course of the show. Jerry Lee doesn’t really leave the stage once he enters at the beginning, so it’s a bit of an endurance test.”

Henry said he is in at least his 10th production of the musical.

“Some of those include productions where I was an understudy but went on and performed the role multiple times during the run,” he said. “I recently understudied Jerry Lee and Sam Phillips in both the Christmas version of the show and the original version. I was able to go on for Sam Phillips in both versions and it was really great to see the show from that vantage point.”

Naturally, the show has become one of Henry’s favorites.

“I tend to do a lot of ‘Golden Age’ musicals, so doing this show is really a fun departure,” he said.

Henry looks forward to returning to Beef & Boards.

“When I did the show here in 2018, I just had a wonderful time,” he said. “Working with Eddie (Curry) and Jeff (Stockberger) and everyone at Beef & Boards was so much fun and I’m really looking forward to seeing them again. I have some other great friends who will be in this production, so I’m looking forward to working with them as well. I also really enjoyed Indianapolis and I can’t wait to explore the city again.”

Curry returns in the role of Sam Phillips. Stockberger returns as director. Stockberger and Curry are Indianapolis residents.

Henry, who is based in New York City, grew up in Lock Haven, Pa., and earned his undergraduate degree at Penn State University and his master’s at the Manhattan (N.Y.) School of Music.

Henry has written and recorded two albums, one EP and some singles

“I come from a classical music background, but with singing,” he said. “I went to school and grad school for opera. I’ve been playing piano since I was about 14, which is a little old to become a concert pianist, But, while I’ve gravitated toward classical music with singing, I’ve always been drawn to rock music at the piano. I used to have to barter with my piano teacher and if I’d work on my classical pieces, she’d in turn let me work on a Billy Joel song.”

Making their Beef & Boards debuts are Sam C. Jones as Johnny Cash, Cody Craven as Carl Perkins and Jesse Plourde as Elvis. The production’s hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?”, “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Hound Dog.”

For more, visit beefandboards.com.