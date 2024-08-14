Grand Park projects completed in first half of 2024

At the halfway point of the year, Westfield officials said Grand Park has already had more than 1 million visits to its 26 baseball diamonds, 31 multiuse athletic fields and event center.

Matt Trnian, director at Grand Park Sports Campus, presented the Westfield City Council with a midyear report on activities at the sports complex July 22.

As of July 1, Grand Park reported $2.9 million in revenue for 2024 and $1.95 million in expenses.

“In comparison from 2023, the revenue numbers are up by a little over $100,000. The expenses are down by a little over $100,000,” Trnian said. “We are proud to see our investment grow.”

Capital outlay projects in 2024 represent $3.2 million in campus enhancements. Trnian said those funds have been invested primarily in three projects — Parking Lot J upgrades; new turf on athletic fields; and new lights on athletic diamonds.

“If you’ve ever spent any time in Parking Lot J over the last 10 years, you’re probably extremely thankful that we paved a portion (of the lot),” Trnian said. “That project would not have been feasible without the help of the public works department (who) helped us tremendously in guiding that project to completion. That entry point is one of the primary entry points to the diamond part of the facility. We really cleaned that up and made it the space that it needed to be, adding close to 80 parking spots and enhancing the visitor experience with that parking lot.”

On-field work included new artificial turf on three fields. Trnian said the original turf was a monofilament surface that lasted about 10 years, on par with industry standard. He said the new turf is cross-thatch and more durable to support a higher level of use and is anticipated to last longer than the previous turf.

Three of the baseball diamonds were also outfitted with new lights, paid for with assistance from Bullpen Tournaments, grant from Hamilton County Tourism and budgeted funds.

Trnian said all of the capital outlay projects were completed with cash on hand, without the need for financing.

As of July 1, Grand Park has recorded 1.7 million visits, with 145,450 athletes and 840,000 unique visitors.

“What we’re seeing here from a trend perspective is our visits, athletes and teams are actually up from 2023 to 2024 (but) the amount of visitors coming with those athletes is starting to decline a little bit.” Trnian said. “We’re starting to see that trend. We’re working to try to implement events that bring as many people as possible.”

Trnian also said Grand Park entered a partnership with Coca-Cola in 2024.

“It’s been great to have that brand acknowledgement on campus and our guests have taken kindly to that,” he said.

Per the report, Grand Park is the No. 16 most visited sports complex in the nation, with 5.5 million visits recorded in 2023. Grand Park is also the No. 1-most-visited competitive sports complex in the nation and was voted No. 1 sports facility for lacrosse and soccer by SportsEvents Magazine.

