Fishers resident opens business offering family fun

Trick Shot X is a new sports-entertainment business that combines elements of different sports into family-friendly games. Located in Hamilton Town Centre in Noblesville, Trick Shot X offers a course comprising 14 shots, or holes, combining elements of football, soccer, bowling and baseball.

The business also can be an event space for families, companies or sports teams, said founder Todd Davis, a Fishers resident, who created the concept while building obstacle courses in his backyard for his kids.

“I feel like it’s unique,” Davis said. “(Trick Shot X) provides a different kind of fun that I believe will catch on and be repeated in different cities — just an element of fun that people likely have not seen before or experienced before.”

One of the trick-shot sports is fowling – a combination of football and bowling, where players throw a football at a set of bowling pins. Another game is subsoccer, which is soccer played 1-on-1, sitting down in an enclosed space.

Davis hopes the company can expand and said it’s rewarding to see a creation come to life.

“That’s what it’s all about, just seeing that interaction with families,” he said. “It’s really cool. Not only for me to have it, but to see others have that same moment.”

For more, visit simon.com/mall/hamilton-town-center/stores/trick-shot-x.