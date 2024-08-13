Pendleton Pike road construction underway

A healthy crop of orange construction barrels has been planted on Pendleton Pike, a 5-mile stretch of busy roadway running through Lawrence, marking the start of construction that will improve safety along the corridor leading from I-465 to 65th Street.

The Indiana Department of Transportation project has been in the works for more than a year, with planning and design following a review of crash reports during a three-year span. The review found multiple areas along Pendleton Pike with crash rates and severity higher than the statewide average.

The new road design focuses on reducing left turns to increase safety, along with improving overall traffic flow.

The changes include raised medians, where sections of the center turn lane will be replaced with raised concrete barriers, restricting left turns. To make a left turn, motorists instead will use nearby intersections or make legal U-turns.

According to an announcement from the City of Lawrence, green arrows at traffic signals will help guide left-turning traffic.

Pedestrian upgrades will include new sidewalk sections near 56th Street and improved curb ramps for better access to local businesses.

Construction is expected to continue for up to two years.