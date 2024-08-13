Noblesville Common Council takes first step in approving $67 million mixed-use development

The Noblesville Common Council approved a resolution Aug. 13 for an economic development agreement for a $67 million mixed-use development, The Granary, along the new Pleasant Street Corridor.

According to Noblesville Communications Director Lexie Rock, this is the first step in the approval process for the development, which will go before the Redevelopment Commission Aug. 15.

“There will be a period of finalizing the (Economic Development Agreement) and design/engineering, then it will go before the council again for approval of the incentive and again for approval of the zoning,” Rock said.

The development, a partnership with developer Flaherty & Collins, is approximately three acres between South 8th and South 9th streets. It includes a four-story mixed-use building and parking garage containing 225 luxury apartment homes, 5,000 square feet of commercial retail space and approximately 300 structured parking spaces for residents and the public.

The southern portion of the development will include a trailhead area to the Midland Trace and Nickel Plate trails with public restrooms and lockers. The Granary will also include amenities like a saltwater pool and aqua lounge, co-working areas, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.

According to Rock, the Pleasant Street Corridor, where the development will be located, is part of the Reimagine Pleasant Street project, a multi-year initiative that will improve east-west connectivity and accessibility for the City of Noblesville.

This story will be updated. For more, visit reimaginepleasantst.com.