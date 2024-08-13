Design contract approved for new Westfield PD headquarters

A contract for the design and development of a new police station was approved by Westfield’s Board of Public Works and Safety in July.

The contract is with Dewberry Architects, Inc. for $2.6 million. Scope of services include design, development, construction documents and construction administration for the new Westfield Police Department headquarters.

Scott Senefeld of Veridus Group, Inc., an Indianapolis firm assisting the city with project planning, said an update on design and construction timelines should be available this month.

“The overall time frame is, we hope, to be able to put a shovel in the ground at the appropriate season to be able to construct next year,” Senefeld said.

The design contract was approved unanimously.

Last month, the Westfield City Council approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of 21.71 acres at ​​18224 Grand Park Blvd. to house the new WPD headquarters.

Construction for the new public safety building will ultimately come before the Westfield City Council for approval as a build-operate-transfer bond. A BOT allows governmental bodies and operators to enter into an agreement to construct, operate and maintain a public facility then transfer the public facility back to the governmental body at an established future date.

BOTs allow for the acquisition, planning, design, development, reconstruction, repair, maintenance, operation and/or financing of any public facility for use by the governmental body.