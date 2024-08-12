Three charged in June 30 Fishers Taco Bell robbery

The Fishers Police Department announced Aug. 12 that it completed its investigation into the June 30 robbery at Taco Bell on Allisonville Road.

Three Indianapolis men are in custody and each faces multiple charges. Fredrick Nance and Terrell Caudle are held on $1 million bonds in Hamilton County, according to FPD. Davonta Hilliard is held in Marion County and will be transferred to Hamilton County.

Fishers Police Department worked with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force to investigate the robbery, according to FPD, and received help from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Covert Robbery and SWAT teams and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

According to the June 30 report from FPD, several men drew guns at the restaurant’s drive-through window at about 1:30 a.m. that morning and demanded money. One of the suspects — later identified as Nance — had left in a stolen blue Dodge Challenger.



Officers spotted the vehicle southbound on Allisonville and attempted to stop the car. A pursuit led into Marion County, where the vehicle stopped, Nance exited and fled on foot, according to the report. Several officers, including a K-9 team, gave chase and the K-9 was released by its handler for apprehension.

Nance allegedly fired a gun during the pursuit, but nobody was injured.