Remembering Annie: Westfield Washington Public Library STEM lab honors Westfield youth

When Annie Gotwald’s young life was tragically cut short, her family was determined to keep her legacy alive.

On Aug. 3, the Annie Gotwald Makerspace and STEM Lab was unveiled at Westfield Washington Public Library, honoring the 9-year-old Westfield girl who died unexpectedly Feb. 1 from an illness.

After her death, Annie’s family created a GoFundMe to support STEM education in Westfield in her honor. In a matter of days, the fundraiser collected more than $200,000.

The funds were used to establish the Ann K. Gotwald Fund for STEM Education, a fund of the Hamilton County Community Foundation. The fund honors Annie by supporting activities that provide access to STEM opportunities for women and girls. The Westfield Washington Public Library was the first beneficiary of those funds.

Annie’s parents said the GoFundMe gave them something positive to focus on amid their grief.

“No one really wants me to stand up here, but each of you have earned our gratitude,” Annie’s father, Greg Gotwald, said at the dedication of the makerspace. “We had over 1,100 people contribute to this fund (and) they have earned our thanks.”

Annie’s family said continued support of science and technology education is crucial for preventing tragedies such as theirs.

“Our motivation for supporting STEM education is really two-fold. First, as all of you have heard many times, Annie loved STEM. She wanted to work for NASA. Her natural affinity for that subject made this an easy choice for us,” said Annie’s mother, Lindsay Gotwald. “Second, as we have been told many times in the last six months, Annie’s illness was asymptomatic, and it was virtually undetectable. Even if we had known about this infection inside her little body, the outcome likely would have still been the same. The only solution is better and faster and smarter science. And that begins with access to STEM resources at an early age. Inspiring kiddos to learn about the world around them and encouraging them as teenagers and adults to continue asking big questions without fear of judgment or failure is critical to innovating and creating better outcomes for our community.”

Annie’s friends from Girl Scout Troop 559 attended the dedication. The girls were the first to get hands-on experience with activities in the makerspace and said they’re excited to have it honor their friend.

“She was fun and kind. She was very, very funny,” said Maddy Sullivan, a fourth-grader at Maple Glen Elementary School. “I think (her favorite thing) would be the rocket activities.”

Annie’s family said they were overwhelmed with the support for the fundraiser.

“We only thought we’d raise $10,000,” Greg Gotwald said. “The people that live (in Westfield) are just incredible. The outpouring of support is unbelievable and overwhelming, just the support that we’ve gotten. But that’s really what’s gotten us through this horrible thing. It’s a community, it’s not just a city. When you think about how it’s the fastest-growing community in the country, you’d think you could lose some of that community aspect. But this is an example that we’re doing something right.”

Still in its early stages, the Gotwald family hopes the funds can be used in the long term to support STEM activities and potentially a scholarship program in Annie’s name.

“We met with some people (and were told) this is what the Hamilton County Community Foundation is set up for,” he said. “We transferred the funds. We have some guidelines around where we’re giving grants out focused on STEM education.”

Annie’s family said their hope is that the library makerspace inspires others to be as curious and kind as Annie was.

“She was not afraid to ask questions,” Lindsay Gotwald said. “We know that the makerspace and STEM lab will encourage that curiosity and a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering and math for so many members of our community.”

Learn more about the Ann K. Gotwald Fund for STEM Education at cicf.org/ann-gotwald-fund.

ABOUT THE ANNIE GOTWALD MAKERSPACE

The Annie Gotwald Makerspace and STEM Lab at Westfield Washington Public Library offers drop-in projects, individual STEM activities and scheduled classes for patrons.

The space honors Annie’s passion for science and math. Her family said her dream was to one day become a NASA engineer.

The makerspace includes a green screen studio, podcast studio, sewing machines, electronics and robotics and more.

Annie’s parents said the makerspace and STEM lab honor her legacy and her spirit.

“We want to thank you for listening to us, to ensure that Annie’s life continues to shine bright,” Greg Gotwald said.

The space contributes to the mission of Westfield Washington Public Library to foster exploration, discovery, and growth, and the library’s vision to be the cornerstone of lifelong learning in Westfield Washington Township.

Library officials said the innovative space is an asset to the community.

“(Annie’s) excitement for space exploration and her passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics were contagious, igniting a spark in all who knew her. This makerspace is a fitting tribute to her spirit and her dreams,” said Erin Downey, executive director of Westfield Library Foundation. “In this space, her spirit will guide and encourage young minds to push boundaries, to innovate and to never stop asking questions. In this space, Annie’s dreams and aspirations can live on forever in each and every one of us.”

Learn more at wwpl.lib.in.us.