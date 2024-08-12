Indiana artists take to the streets in Zionsville

Painters from across Indiana spent time in the streets in the Village Aug. 3 for the 22nd annual Zionsville Paint Out.

The Zionsville Paint Out is a competition open to youth, teen and adult artists who create an original painting on canvas or other medium between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. outdoors around the town. This year’s event had 57 participants.

Rachel Dowd, an artist from Spencerville, participated in her first paint out this year. She said Zionsville provides an abundance of inspiration for artists.

“I love how quaint it is,” Dowd said. “There are so many fences and flowers and gables and subjects to share.”

Dowd said events like the paint out also provide artists with a lot of camaraderie as they share their love of creating in a fun — and slightly competitive — environment. Monetary awards are given to the top three professional artists, with the first-place winner’s name added to the Cynthia Van Tassel Yeo Plein Air Award plaque, on display at the SullivanMunce Cultural Center.

Awards are also given to the top three amateur painters in youth (ages 7 to 11), teen (ages 12 to 17) and adult categories.

This year’s winners are:

Youth

First — Romona Allen, 9, Zionsville

Second — McKinley Shafer, 10, Zionsville

Third — Izzy Yeo, 9, Zionsville

Honorable mention — Scarlet Robertson, 8, Fishers

Teen

First — Dana Jean Mansell, 15, Zionsville

Second — Maya Shafer, 15, Zionsville

Third — Vivian Yeo, 13, Zionsville

Honorable mention — Afton Stayte, 15, Zionsville

Adult amateur

First — Josiah West, Westfield

Second — Reba Toloday, Zionsville

Third — Elsa Eckart, Zionsville

Honorable mention — Al Breeze, Carmel

Honorable mention — Marie Shafer, Zionsville

Adult Professional

First — Donna Shortt, Indianapolis

Second — Mary Ann Davis, Indianapolis

Third — Scott Miller, Zionsville

Honorable mention — Phillip Lynam, Avon

Honorable mention — Rachel Dowd, Spencerville

Participating artists represented Avon; Bargersville; Brownsburg; Carmel; Dillsboro; Fishers; Greenfield; Greentown; Indianapolis; Sheridan; Spencerville; Westfield; West Lafayette; and Zionsville.

The Zionsville Paint Out is sponsored by SullivanMunce Cultural Center and Indiana Plein Air Painters Association.

The SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 West Hawthorne St., has an art center, a collecting history museum, a genealogy library and also serves as the Town of Zionsville’s Welcome Center. Learn more at sullivanmunce.org.