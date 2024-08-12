Carmel immigration lawyer’s journey from Brazil inspires work

For Carmel resident Talitha Krenk,opening her own immigration law firm, Krenk Law, earlier this year was the culmination of years of hard work and a desire to support others from her own experience. When she married her husband, Christian, a pharmacist, in 2016, Krenke immigrated from Brazil.

“My husband is from Indiana, and in 2014, after he graduated from Butler University, he went to Brazil for the World Cup Soccer Tournament. We met during that time and got married two years later,” Krenk said. She first immigrated to the United States on a fiancé visa and became a U.S. citizen in 2020.

Krenk, 35, was a criminal and human rights attorney in Brazil and wanted to continue practicing law in the U.S.

“I came from a family of lawyers. I grew up in this environment, and I always liked to help people,” Krenk said. “I had to go back to law school because my Brazilian law degree wasn’t valid here.”

Krenk completed her Master of Laws at IU Indianapolis in 2018 followed by her juris doctor in 2022. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Holding bar admissions in Brazil and Minnesota, Krenk brings experience helping clients from all over the world and is licensed to help immigrants in all 50 states.

“Adjusting to a new country is very difficult. I faced all the challenges of coming to the United States without knowing English. So, my interest in helping people in the same situation came because it’s very hard to come to a new country and have to figure out life again as well as navigate and understand the immigration laws in the United States,” Krenk said.

Krenk enjoys learning about other countries and learning about people’s journeys to the United States.

“It’s very good and rewarding to participate in their dreams. Most people, when they come to the United States, they have a lot of expectations. They are here to work, to study, to have a good job, and to raise their families. When we help an immigrant we change their life forever,” Krenk said.

Recognizing the immigration system in the U.S. is complicated, Krenk walks alongside her clients to navigate each step. Each case is different. She has clients in other countries trying to reunite with spouses or families in the U.S. and clients dealing with domestic abuse and needing guidance through the legalities of leaving an unsafe marriage or family situation.

“Immigrants contribute to the United States a lot. And even though there are immigration issues in the country, we also have the immigrants who are helping to develop our communities in our country and make this place better,” Krenk said.

Krenk said she enjoys the diversity and welcoming environment in Carmel.

“Carmel is already my home. I’ve been a part of the community. I learned English here. I have a son who goes to school here. I’m very happy here,” Krenk said.

For more about Krenk Law, visit krenklaw.com.