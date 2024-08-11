Retreat at Morse coming to Noblesville

A new development, Retreat at Morse, will have units for sale in Noblesville this fall.

Developed by Apollo Developers, Retreat at Morse was approved by the Noblesville Plan Commision and Noblesville Common Council at the end of 2022. It is now in the final stage of construction.

According to Denise Aschleman, principal planner for the City of Noblesville, the development will consist of 47 duplex villas for a total of 94 individual units.

According to the builders, Beazer Homes, there will be four plans available, including a two-bedroom, two-bathroom option, and three different three-bedroom, two-bathroom layouts. Prices will begin in the mid-$300,000’s.

Located on approximately 27.5 acres on the north side of 196th Street and Hague Road, Retreat at Morse will be near downtown Noblesville, Forest Park and Aquatic Center and near several greenways. Aschleman said private amenities will include trails throughout the neighborhood and a pickleball court.

Aschleman said once the developers get the public water tested and finish building the entrance to the neighborhood, lots will go on sale.

For more, visit beazer.com/indianapolis-in/the-retreat-at-morse