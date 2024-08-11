Plans for downtown revitalization continue in Westfield

Westfield’s redevelopment commission approved a resolution in July to grant up to $6.5 million in funding to the Downtown Westfield Community Development Corp. for land acquisition — a continuation of efforts to develop and revitalize downtown.

Formed in 2024, the DWCDC is a nonprofit organization that supports strategic projects that promote the development of downtown Westfield. The funds will allow the DWCDC to negotiate and purchase properties for development.

“The City of Westfield is working with a developer on assembly of property located along Jersey Street (and one property) along Mill Street,” Director of Economic Development Jenell Fairman said.

The commission has previously targeted real estate at the northwest quadrant of Jersey and Mill streets as an area for redevelopment. The funds will be used for efforts to construct, rehabilitate and repair commercial property within the district.

In June, Fairman told the Westfield City Council that planning is underway for mixed-used development on Jersey Street — currently in the concept phase — including a 525-space parking garage, 36,000 square feet of commercial and office space, 50,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 172 family unit dwellings and a pedestrian plaza.