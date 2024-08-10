IndyGreekFest to return Aug. 23-24 at Carmel cathedral

Indy GreekFest’s Lenie Tsakonas views the 51-year-old festival as displaying the spirit of Greek culture to the community.

“This time-honored festival has been a cherished tradition, showcasing the rich heritage, music, dance and cuisine of Greece,” said Tsakonas, director of marketing and sponsorships. “It’s a celebration of history and community, where generations have come together to enjoy and preserve Greek traditions. It has stood the test of time, creating lasting memories for all.”

Indy GreekFest is set for Aug. 23-24 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 W. 106th St., Carmel. The hours for the free festival are 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 23 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 24. There is a $5 parking fee, cash preferred, for all vehicles.

There will be a kids zone with performances by Steve’s Puppets. The Hellenic Dance Troupe and George Karras & The Band are among the musical offerings.

“Their performances are always a highlight, bringing an infectious energy and a true taste of Greek culture that our community eagerly anticipates,” Tsakonas said of Karras & The Band.

Tsakonas said the Karras group features the bouzouki in their performances, adding an authentic touch that transports listeners to the heart of Greece.

“The bouzouki is a traditional Greek stringed instrument that holds a special place in Greek music and culture,” Tsakonas said. “Known for its distinctive, melodious sound, the bouzouki’s music is both soulful and vibrant, often evoking deep emotions and a sense of nostalgia.”

Tsakonas said the Indy GreekFest Food Drive is a vital part of the festival. Attendees are encouraged to bring three nonperishable food items to benefit the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral St. Basil’s Food Pantry.

“Since its creation, this pantry has served nearly 8,000 people,” Tsakonas said. “This initiative not only provides essential resources to those in need but also fosters a sense of unity and compassion among festivalgoers. As a thank you, festival patrons who participate in the drive will receive a coupon for a free loukoumades (pastry).”

Tsakonas said organizers have opened pastry pre-orders for GreekFest 2024 this year. To preorder, visit indygreekfest.org/collections/pastries.