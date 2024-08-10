Carmel in brief — August 13, 2024

Lane to be added to Greyhound Pass – Construction to add a northbound through lane to Greyhound Pass north of 146th Street in Westfield was set to begin on or after Aug. 12. Work is set to be confined to the northeast corner of the intersection, and lane closures are not expected. Construction is estimated to last 21 days.

Community building to celebrate opening – The Carmel Clay Community Building, which contains the Carmel Fire Department headquarters, Fire Buffs Museum and S.A.F.E. House, will celebrate its grand opening at 6 p.m. Aug. 15. The event at 210 Veterans Way will include a ceremonial firehose uncoupling, tours and more.

Public Safety Day – Public Safety Day is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at 11611 N. Meridian St. in Carmel. At the free annual event, attendees can meet representatives from local public safety agencies, Carmel Utilities, the Carmel Department of Community Services, Bike Carmel and more.

Senior living advisory commission established – The City of Carmel has established the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Senior Living, an initiative designed to enhance the quality of life for the city’s senior residents. The commission will consist of a volunteer body of up to nine members. Carmel City Councilor Rich Taylor will co-chair the commission with Carol Applegate, an elder law attorney with Applegate & Dillman. Initial efforts by the co-chairs will focus on selecting and onboarding commission members, with the group establishing objectives in support of the senior community that aligns with the priorities of the Elevate Carmel plan. Learn more by calling the mayor’s office at 317-571-2401.

Model train car donations sought — The Carmel Clay Historical Society is seeking donations of O gauge train cars for a permanent display in the Carmel Clay History Museum. Those interested in donating or learning more may contact CCHS at 317-846-7117 or [email protected].

Star Council Award – The Knights of Columbus Council 12387 has earned the 2023-24 Star Council Award, which recognizes excellence in program activity, membership growth, insurance promotion and more. The council is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel.

Local Author Fair – The Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St., will present the Local Author Fair 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 24. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with dozens of local authors representing a diverse range of genres. From established writers to emerging voices, the fair will showcase work by authors from Carmel and the surrounding area. Authors will discuss their writing, sell and sign books, and share insights into their creative process. Admission is free. Learn more at carmelclaylibrary.com/events.

School assistance for children of veterans – Operation Back to School — also known as the Military Family Relief Fund Back to School Program — provides financial assistance to Hoosier veteran families experiencing financial difficulties. Offered by the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the program offers $500 of assistance per qualified dependent for back-to-school supplies and other school-related expenses. Applications are accepted through Aug. 30. Learn more at in.gov/dva.

Class of ‘74 reunion – The Carmel High School Class of 1974 will have its 50th class reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at the VFW Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St., Carmel. For more or to RSVP, email Jocko Conley at [email protected] or call Jenny Johnson Rundle at 317-501-3034.

Flag disposal – American flags that are tattered and worn should be disposed of following federal guidelines, which include burning and proper handling of the ashes. Collection bins for flags in need of retirement can be found throughout Hamilton County, including VFW Stanley E. Banks, Sr. Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St. in Carmel; American Legion Post 173, 852 W Main St. in Carmel; VFW Ralph Lehr Post 6246, 654 S 9th St. in Noblesville; and American Legion Post 102, 9091 E 126th St. in Fishers.

Art scholarship – At the Carmel High School Awards Ceremony, Liz Bowman and Theresa Green from the Eta Delta (Carmel) Chapter of Psi Iota Xi presented their annual art scholarship to graduating senior Lily Perkins. Perkins is planning on pursuing a degree in user experience design at Purdue University. This combines her passion for digital art and design as well as her desire to solve technological problems. Her parents are Eric and Emilie Perkins of Carmel. Psi Iota Xi is a Philanthropic Sorority, with chapters throughout the Midwest.

Support for seniors and caregivers – Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County, a nonprofit organization that provides support to Hamilton County residents 55 and older, hosts a caregiver support group and an aging well discussion group at the Westfield Washington Township office, 17400 Westfield Blvd. The free programming offers support for seniors and their caregivers within the community. The caregiver support group meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and Sept. 19. The aging well discussion group meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. Register for programs by contacting Angie Anderson, Program Manager at Shepherd’s Center, at 463-238-1703.

Brooke’s Place seeks volunteers – Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People is looking for volunteers to serve as support group facilitators for its westside, eastside and northside program nights. Volunteers provide a safe and supportive environment for young people, ages 3-29, and their caregivers, to grieve. Facilitators engage groups through conversation as well as age-appropriate therapeutic activities such as crafts and games. Facilitators serve families twice a month on either Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. To learn more about becoming a facilitator or to apply, contact [email protected] or visit brookesplace.org/grief-support-volunteer.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Top financial advisor – John Cate of Carmel was recently named to the 2024 Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” list that ranked him as the No. 1 financial advisor in Indiana. He was also recognized on the Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list. Cate is a financial advisor with the Cate, Brunton & Luc Group, a Merrill Lynch Wealth Management company in Indianapolis. He graduated from the Miller College of Business at Ball State University.

Crew for Kids raises $200K – Indiana-based Crew Carwash recently partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters for its 15th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser. Crew committed to donating 50 percent of the proceeds from all Ultimate Washes sold July 27 at all 48 Crew Carwash locations throughout Indiana and Minnesota to Big Brothers Big Sisters, along with cash and credit donations. Crew for Kids raised $201,786 in total for Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies.

Coolest things made in Indiana – Businesses and budding entrepreneurs have an opportunity to show off their wares at the Indiana Chamber’s fourth annual Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana competition. Companies entered in the tournament face off in a single-elimination bracket format. Products entered must be made in the Hoosier state. Businesses are limited to one submitted product. Online fan voting determines the winner of each matchup. The tournament tips off in late October and concludes in November. Entry is free. Applications are accepted through Oct. 18 at indianachamber.com/coolest.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Peachey Fund raises $131K – The Catherine Peachey Fund raised $131,356 at the ninth annual “Wine Tasting with Peachey” event, held June 24 at the Indiana Design Center in Carmel. The record-breaking amount will directly support breast cancer research in Indiana, furthering the Peachey Fund’s mission to advance innovative and impactful research projects. The fundraiser brought together community members, researchers and supporters who enjoyed an evening of wine, small bites, researcher updates and inspiring stories. Learn more at peacheyfund.com.

Free sports physicals – Monarch Medicine, 90 Executive Dr. in Carmel, will offer free sports physicals from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday in July. Appointments can be made at monarchmedicine.org and walk-ins are welcome.

Vital records available online – Hamilton County has become the fourth county in Indiana to offer an online ordering system for birth and death certificates. Previously, birth and death records were only available in person or via mail-in application. Orders are processed within two business days, excluding weekends and holidays, and customers can choose mail delivery or pick-up. Newborn records may take 10 to 14 days to become available through the Indiana Department of Health’s vital records system. Certified birth and death certificates are $15 per copy, and online orders will incur a nonrefundable $5 service fee. To order, visit the Hamilton County Health Department’s online portal, hamiltoncounty.in.gov/255/Vital-Records.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month (beginning March 21) from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and a shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].

Free weather radios for hard of hearing – Hamilton County Emergency Management is giving away free weather radios to Hamilton County residents who are deaf and hard of hearing. Grant dollars allowed EMA to purchase hundreds of the radios that come equipped with a pillow shaker and strobe lights. Anyone who qualifies should contact Monica Peterson at [email protected] to receive a radio.

Divas bicycle program returns – The second year for IU Health Momentum Indy Divas presented by VQ Labs, a women’s bicycle riding and empowerment program developed to foster a welcoming environment for women of all ages, experience and abilities, kicked off April 11. The program offers weekly rides (road and off-road) through September for women who are seeking a healthy, active lifestyle and an opportunity to connect socially with other women of all cycling levels and abilities. The group meets at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at Indiana Members Credit Union, 3975 W. 106th St. in Carmel. Membership is $150, and no woman will be turned away because of inability to pay. Learn more at momentumindy.org/divas.