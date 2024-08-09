Planning advances for Westfield Washington events center

Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission approved a detailed development plan July 15 for the conversion of the former Westfield Public Library into a new community and events building for Westfield Washington Schools.

The plan outlines the development of the building at 333 W. Hoover St., including the adaptive reuse of the existing building and 3,417 square feet of new building improvements.

The building is between Westfield Middle School and Westfield High School and will serve the school district by providing an event programming space, a culinary arts space and educational space for life-skills programming.

The center is designed to provide opportunities for students while providing community event space. The project includes a 200-seat event space, two kitchens, meeting rooms, the Rock Shop and a content studio for the district’s in-house content creation team, Rock Media House.

The project is estimated at $15 million for both hard and soft costs. A preliminary timeline includes a bid date this fall with construction completion prior to the beginning of the 2025-26 school year.

Learn more about the event center wws.k12.in.us/about-us/destination-westfield-24.