Indiana Arts Commission invests in SullivanMunce Cultural Center

SullivanMunce Cultural Center in Zionsville is the recipient of $9,867 in funding from the Indiana Arts Commission’s Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. The funds will support the center’s efforts to serve as a local resource for art, history and genealogy.

The center’s board of directors approved funding recommendations in June. Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

“I would like to thank the Indiana Arts Commission, Gov. Holcomb, (State Sen.) J. D. Ford and all our other Indiana legislators for their part in making this grant happen,” stated Cynthia Young, executive director of the SullivanMunce Cultural Center. “We will be using this grant as operating support so we can continue to provide art, art education, and cultural experiences to our community and beyond.”

SullivanMunce Cultural Center was one of 338 organizations in Indiana to receive funding.

“All across Indiana we have seen the positive impact that investing in arts and creativity has on quality of life,” stated Anne Penny Valentine, chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “Each of the projects and organizations selected to receive funding are doing exceptional creative work in and for Hoosier communities. The Commission is excited and honored to support the work these organizations are doing to engage the public, develop their communities and encourage creativity across our state.”

SullivanMunce has an art center, a collecting history museum, a genealogy library and also serves as the Town of Zionsville’s Welcome Center. Learn more at sullivanmunce.org.