Hoover Memorial golf tournament in Carmel to benefit 91 Place

The Earl D. Hoover Memorial Tournament for Charities began with a unique concept.

Its board members, all Carmel residents, would alternate picking charities for the golf tournament to support a new cause each year. This year, Loretta Ramsey selected 91 Place as the benefit of the Aug. 24 tournament at Plum Creek Golf Club in Carmel.

“I chose 91 Place because of their significant impact on combating teen homelessness,” Ramsey said. “Young adults, up to age 23, are particularly vulnerable, and 91 Place offers various programs for displaced youth, including job training, counseling and housing. Their outreach has the potential to positively change many lives, and it feels rewarding to support and be a part of such a great initiative.”

Ramsey said it is a new partnership for the tournament.

“Since we strive to positively impact as many lives and families as possible, we choose a different charity to support each year,” Ramsey said. “We don’t partner with the same charity more than once.”

Ramsey said since 2013, the group has raised more than $200,000 for local, regional and national charities. Last year, it raised more than $23,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. This year, the goal is $25,000.

The tournament started in 2013 and ran for seven years before going on a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2023 and was named for board chairman Michael Hoover’s late father, Earl, who was a police officer for the City of Muncie for 25 years. Hoover said his father always stressed the importance of giving back to the communities and helping those in need

Carmel resident Karynn Adamowicz, who serves as the chief advancement officer for 91 Place Indy, said she is grateful for the support.

“These funds provide essential support for day-to-day operations and cover immediate needs that grant dollars do not address,” Adamowicz said. “Unrestricted funds will likely always be one of our greatest needs, as they allow us to respond flexibly and effectively to the challenges we face.”

Since opening in December 2019, 28 youth have been housed at 91 Place.

The tournament is full, but donations can be made in support at 91place-bloom.kindful.com/?campaign=1313084.