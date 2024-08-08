Westfield Police Department announces leadership appointees

The Westfield Police Department has two new administrative appointees.

WPD Chief Shawn Keen appointed Eric Grimes as assistant chief of operations and Scott Jordan as assistant chief of administration July 24. The appointments, approved by Mayor Scott Willis, will advance the department’s strategic goals and operational excellence, according to a press release issued by the city.

Grimes will oversee all operational aspects of the department, leveraging his experience to improve the department’s efficiency and effectiveness. He has served in law enforcement for 17 years, including 15 with the WPD.

Jordan will maintain his previous role overseeing administrative functions, providing critical support in managing department resources and strategic planning. Jordan has served in the WPD for 28 years, including 15 years as assistant chief.

“I am confident that both (Grimes) and (Jordan) possess the leadership qualities and skills necessary to realize the transformative changes we are aiming for,” Willis stated. “Their appointments reflect our commitment to a forward-thinking approach in addressing the evolving needs of our community and ensuring a high standard of public safety.”

Keen also announced organizational restructuring resulting in four command-level positions, including:

Mike Siara: Patrol captain

Rob Dine: Investigations captain

Billy Adams: Support services captain

Jeffrey Swiatkowski: Special services captain

Siara has served with WPD for 18 years, including on the Noblesville/Westfield Emergency Services Unit for 15 years. He is a graduate of the 266th session of the FBI National Academy.

Dine has served with WPD since 2006 in various roles, including patrol sergeant, lieutenant and detective lieutenant within the criminal investigations division.

Adams has been with WPD since 2007 and is a United States Army Veteran, where he was a military police sergeant. He has served various roles with WPD, including patrol officer, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant and administrative lieutenant.

Swiatkowski has been a sworn law enforcement officer since 2006 and has been with WPD for 16 years. He is a graduate of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Leadership Academy and has served as a K-9 handler, patrol sergeant and patrol lieutenant.

