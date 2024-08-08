Trilogy Health Services to expand several campuses

Trilogy Health Services recently announced plans to expand senior living services at its Prairie Lakes Health Campus at 9730 Prairie Lakes Blvd. in Noblesville.

As part of the expansion, Trilogy will add 34 new patio homes to Prairie Lakes Health Campus, and construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2025. According to Emily Tucker, vice president of marketing at Trilogy, the expansion is to address the growing demand for senior living accommodations and services.

“Adding these patio homes brings a new level of comfort and independence to our community,” stated Holly Snyder, executive director at Prairie Lakes Health Campus. “They not only enrich our community but also cater to those who value both privacy and supportive care. It’s a significant step forward in our dedication to improving lives and offering exceptional living experiences.”

Tucker said in the past five years, Prairie Lakes Health Campus has maintained a 95.2 percent occupancy rate, underscoring the increasing demand for senior living facilities and services.

“Trilogy continues to innovate and find new ways to meet our local seniors where they are,” stated Leigh Ann Barney, president and CEO of Trilogy Health Services. “Our goal is to deliver a comprehensive continuum of care in underserved markets while expanding options in our established communities. We look forward to launching these exciting developments, creating new career opportunities and meeting the growing demand for high-quality senior living accommodations and care.”

In addition to the investment of Prairie Lakes Health Campus, Trilogy is scheduled to break ground on several expansions in other locations, including in Mooresville and Greenfield.

“At Trilogy, our mission is to be the best healthcare company in the Midwest,” Peter Massey, senior vice president of development and facilities management for Trilogy Health Services, stated. “Our growth strategy focuses on expanding access to comprehensive care within our regional markets. Additionally, adding new patio homes provides more options for seniors looking to downsize and find a supportive community.”

For more, visit trilogyhs.com.