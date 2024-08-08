New doughnut shop opens in Lawrence

Pana Donuts and Boba Tea has opened its newest store at 11720 Fox Road in Lawrence, the eighth in the greater Indianapolis area.

Owner Aaron Sok said he had a goal to expand the store after successful openings in Fishers and Indianapolis. On July 25, the Lawrence location opened.

“Through social media, there’s a lot of customers saying, ‘This is a good doughnut,’” Sok said. “All the people welcomed us in the community; we are so happy to see them.”

Sok said Pana’s most popular items are apple fritters and crullers. Its boba teas are milk-based or fruit-based and vary in flavor with different boba pearls, which are bite-sized, chewy tapioca spheres.

The restaurant also serves breakfast sandwiches, cappuccinos, coffees and smoothies.

Sok said that on opening day, Lawrence Mayor Deborah Whitfield stopped by to welcome the new store and bought three boxes of doughnuts. Sok said he appreciated her support, as well as the city’s social media posts about the new location.

“I can’t really describe it, but I’m happy and excited,” Sok said. “Being busy on the first day of the grand opening and the mayor stopping by, I can’t really describe how to be so happy.”

Learn more about Pana Donuts at panadonutscoffeeandboba.menufy.com.