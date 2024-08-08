Great Greek Mediterranean Grill now open in Carmel

Omar Usmani was researching business opportunities when The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill caught his interest.

So, he made a trip to Crown Point, which has the only other Great Greek restaurant in Indiana.

“We tried it out, and the food was fantastic,” Usmani said. “We thought this would be a great addition to our local community. We started with the franchiser and made it happen.”

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opened July 29 at 1352 S. Range Line Rd., Carmel.

There is room for 55 seats in the 2,547-square foot restaurant. Customers order at a counter, but the staff brings the food to the table.

A Westfield resident, Usmani said the restaurant has 22 full- and part-time employees.

“We have committed to opening up four more franchises throughout Hamilton County,” said Usmani, who is co-owner with his wife, Sobia.

Usmani said the Great Greek Gyro sandwiches are a popular seller in the chain. Another Usmani favorite is the Athenian Burger. Feta fries are a popular side item.

“On the desserts, Mom’s Rice Pudding is delicious,” he said. “My mother-in-law tried it for the first time and said it was better than my wife’s rice pudding.”

Usmani works in data analytics and finance for a technology company, headquartered in Boston. Sobia has owned and operated Children’s Montessori House, a preschool in Westfield, for 10 years.

Usmani and his general manager, Rachel Bell, spent three weeks in Las Vegas in late spring to learn how to make all the recipes, prep ingredients and get ready for service.

The restaurant is open for dine-in, pick-up, catering and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Delivery orders can be placed through DoorDash and Uber Eats. For more, visit thegreatgreekgrill.com.