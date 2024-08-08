Carmel City Council removes restrictions on The GOAT

The GOAT tavern in Midtown Carmel can now operate under the same rules as other bars and restaurants in the area after the Carmel City Council voted Aug. 5 to remove a lengthy list of restrictions placed on the establishment in 2022.

The restrictions, which The GOAT was required to honor to remain open, were put in place to ensure the tavern could operate as a good neighbor after the city received late night noise and trespassing complaints from nearby residents shortly after it opened in the summer of 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 8-0 vote took place just before the council approved the creation of a designated outdoor refreshment area, in which alcoholic beverages from participating vendors may be carried in open containers. Councilor Matt Snyder, who sponsored the ordinance to remove the restrictions, said he believes businesses within the DORA should be operating under the same conditions.

“(The restrictions) were needed as an emergency way to solve an issue during an interesting time,” Snyder said. “Now, I think they’re extremely discriminatory against a single business that can no longer compete in step with its neighbors.”

The GOAT owner Kevin Paul addressed the complaints from neighbors by expanding the building and enclosing previously open spaces, among other measures. Since reopening this spring, the city has not received any complaints about the tavern, Snyder said, and a hotline it was required to establish for complaints has never been used.

Besides maintaining the hotline, other restrictions lifted include a requirement to end outdoor service by 7 p.m. and a prohibition on outdoor speakers. The only restriction that remains is a requirement to close by midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends, which aligns with operating hours of other bars in the area. Most of the complaints previously reported occurred after those hours when The GOAT was open until 3 a.m. (and many other bars were closed because of the pandemic).

Jane Fleck, who lives near The GOAT, said she experienced loud noise and other concerns shortly after the tavern opened but that Paul has satisfactorily addressed the problems.

“He has done a good job so far, and now that the external restrictions are lifted, I anticipate that he’ll continue to be a good neighbor,” Fleck said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

A spokesperson for The GOAT said Paul plans to apply for the tavern to be a participating vendor in the DORA.