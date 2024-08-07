Summer camp in Fishers helps homeless veterans

Next Great Architects Teaching Studio had its third “charrette,” or summer design camp, July 22-26 at Office Works in Fishers. The camp teaches students to create, develop and present a unique architectural design, with this year’s camp focusing on tiny homes.

NGA, which is based in Indianapolis, ran two camps this year – one for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade and a second for students grades six through 12.

Campers worked alongside Sanctuary Indy, a nonprofit organization that is developing 5 acres of land to house homeless veterans. Each student chose a veteran to represent and created a tiny house design based on the veteran’s wants and needs.

NGA founder and CEO Kionna Walker said she was inspired for this year’s camp theme when she saw tiny homes in Detroit for kids aging out of the foster care system.

“Each year, we try to make it meaningful (with) the type projects that we have,” Walker said. “We try to connect it to something that makes sense to (camp students) and use architecture to allow them to explore that.”

Sydney Sanders, 15, who will be a sophomore at Brebeuf Jesuit, attended the camp for older kids. A first-time participant, she said she learned about the camp from her mom.

“I want to be an architect when I grow up,” Sanders said. “I’ve always liked Legos. My dad showed me a Lego model of the Eiffel Tower. I thought it was so cool, I wanted to build something like that.”

The veteran Sanders chose asked for an open-design floor plan. She created a tiny house design inspired by Roman villas, but with a modern twist – a glass roof.

Walker said it’s rewarding to see students create houses and bring joy to what they are making.

“It is absolutely amazing. I can’t always put it into words and sometimes the way that it comes out is through tears,” Walker said. “When you see that lightbulb go off for them, it makes me feel like I’m doing something for a child that I wish that I had.”

To learn more about NGA, visit nextgreatarchitects.com.