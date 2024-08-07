Indy Half at Fort Ben opens registration

Registration is open for the Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben, set for 8 a.m. Oct. 5, with the race starting in the heart of the former Fort Benjamin Harrison campus and following a course that leads through the adjacent state park.

“The Indy Half Marathon winds through historic Lawrence and Fort Harrison State Park and is nationally recognized by Runner’s World (Magazine) for its stunning, scenic course,” the race website states. “There are a few hills along the (USA Track and Field)-certified courses that keep the course fun, along with plenty of flat stretches that allow you to focus on your beautiful surroundings.”

Besides the half-marathon route, runners can choose shorter 10K and 5K races. The event also offers a 1-mile race for kids.

“This event is what fall racing is all about — cool morning temperatures, watching the sun rise over trees still covered with the colors of early fall and enjoying your accomplishment with family and friends at our post-race celebration featuring food, drinks and entertainment,” the website states.

The Indy Half at Fort Ben includes a “Kill the Hill” challenge.

“The challenge is a 320-meter segment that starts around Delaware Lake and follows Harrison Trace Trail uphill,” the website states. “Awards will be given to the fastest segment finishers in the youth, open and masters divisions.”

Registered runners receive long-sleeve race shirts, finisher medals, an option to personalize their race bibs and entry to the post-race party.

For more information and to register, visit indyhalfmarathon.com.