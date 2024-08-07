iFlex opens franchise in Noblesville

iFlex Stretch Studio, a franchise that has developed a series of assisted stretches to address several muscle issues, opened its fifth studio in the United States at 11170 E. 146th St. in Noblesville last month.

The location will have a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9 with the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce. The event will include free sample stretches and tents, as well as opportunities to win prizes and discounted memberships.

Kevin Needler, regional developer for iFlex in Indiana, said it uses proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation to help trigger neurological responses and reprogram muscles.

“The resistance part of the stretching is kind of the magic pill in the therapy,” Needler said. “We use a simple age range of 8 to 88.”

Needler said Noblesville was chosen for the new location because there are few competitors in the area and the city is growing.

“First of all, Noblesville is expanding. We just felt like of all the cities that are next to expand, Noblesville is definitely one of them,” Needler said. “This location was perfect, and we can bring in the Fishers folks, too. Our goal is to open 21 studios in Indiana.”

Joshua Reed, CEO of iFlex, is excited for Needler and his team to immerse itself in the Noblesville community.

“Our goal is to improve the lives of as many people as possible through customized professionally assisted stretch therapy programs, and this location is well on its way to doing just that,” Reed said.

iFlex Noblesville offers two memberships: $158 for two 50-minute full-body stretch sessions per month and $79 for two 25-minute targeted stretch sessions per month.

For more, visit iflexstretchstudios.com.