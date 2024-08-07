Donation helps Westfield Police Department reach K-9 fundraising goal

Zionsville-based AES Restaurant Foundation has chipped in $25,000 to help the Westfield Police Department’s K-9 initiative.

In July, the Westfield Police Department, with assistance from Working Canine Foundation Inc., launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $30,000 to acquire a fourth K-9 for its team.

The new K-9 will be provided by Westfield-based Ultimate Canine LLC and will be specially trained in narcotics detection, tracking, criminal apprehension, evidence search and recovery. The anticipated cost of the animal, including training for both the K9 and its handler, is $30,000.

According to the GoFundMe, the new dog will help enhance the safety and security of the community. K-9 units are used by local law enforcement agencies to locate missing persons and criminals; keep schools drug free; as crime deterrence; for enhanced patrols; to increase safety for officers in high-risk situations; and for community engagement.

Organizers with the AES Foundation saw the campaign on social media, which had collected $5,000 so far. The donation means the WPD will meet its fundraising goal.

The AES Restaurant Foundation’s mission is to strengthen, enhance and enrich the lives of people in the communities the group calls home.

“Our Foundation exists to give back and live one of our core values, Make a Difference. When we saw this opportunity to support the police department and the community of Westfield, we knew we needed to provide the balance of the funds for this worthwhile campaign,” stated John Wade, CEO of the AES Restaurant Group.

The AES Restaurant Group owns and operates 187 Arby’s restaurants in 16 states. The group will open its first Westfield location in August, part of the inspiration to contribute to the WPD’s K-9 campaign.

In recognition of the donation, WPD Sgt. Dewey Abney, head of the K-9 program for Westfield, granted the donor the honor of naming the canine officer. The AES Foundation’s Board of Directors chose the name ‘RB’ for the officer.

For more on AES Foundation at AESFoundation.com.

Learn about Westfield’s K-9 division at westfield.in.gov under the departments/police department tab.