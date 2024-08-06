Nara Hibachi and Sushi opens in Carmel for a second time

By Samantha Kupiainen

Nara Hibachi and Sushi opened for the second time this spring after being closed for less than a year. It’s owned and operated by married couple David Hsu and Yulia Oey, who immigrated to the United States from Indonesia in 2001.

Hsu was inspired to open his own restaurant based on his experience working with hibachi and sushi. Prior to opening Nara Hibachi and Sushi, Hsu worked at Benihana for five years and then was a sushi chef for three years.

“I’ve worked in restaurants for 20 years,” Hsu said. “I saw my friend open a restaurant, front to back. So, I thought, ‘Why don’t I try?’”

Oey worked at a floral shop for 10 years before joining her husband as a restaurateur in 2021.

Nara Hibachi and Sushi opened for the first time in December 2021, then Hsu and his wife sold the shop to someone in September 2023 so they could pursue other opportunities. The new owner converted the hibachi restaurant into a burger joint, but not for long.

Earlier this year, the new owners asked Hsu if he wanted to buy back the restaurant, which he did.

“I tried working away from food,” Hsu said. “I couldn’t handle it. I cannot work far away from food.”

The restaurant has been restored to what it once was, complete with the same menu and experience Nara Hibachi and Sushi offered beforehand.

The menu includes a selection of hibachi and sushi options, as well as yakisoba, soups, salads, boba and smoothies. Unlike traditional hibachi establishments, Nara Hibachi and Sushi prepares everything on the grill in the kitchen in the back.

Nara Hibachi and Sushi is at 14570 River Rd Suite 165 and has dine-in and carry out options.