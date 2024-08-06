Blueprint for Improvement: Transforming tradition in Indianapolis

We believe every home should be customized to its family’s unique personality and needs, which can mean reimagining traditional spaces. When our clients envisioned transforming their Fall Creek home’s underutilized formal dining room into a chic gathering space, we were ready! Our team revitalized the area, creating the perfect bar room for relaxing and entertaining, while ensuring the space remains versatile for future resale.



The material mix sets a layered and stylish tone. Ebony cabinetry and rich wood tones lend a touch of sophistication, while antiqued mirrored shelving, seeded glass cabinet fronts and a hammered sink add texture and shine.

The beverage fridge and sink make entertaining or unwinding with a drink easy and effortless.

Wood tones on the counter, molding, and plantation shutters lend organic appeal and depth, balanced by neutral tones on the walls and upholstery.